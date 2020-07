Los restaurantes Big Boy reemplazan a su mascota y molesta a sus seguidores

The Dolly Chicken Sandwich ARRIVES on 7/6!

To celebrate we are giving away free chicken sandwiches + a free #chickensandwich a week for the rest of the year to the first 20 in line at 11 AM at each Big Boy. That’s over 1,300 prizes available!

This is a #bigcluckindeal pic.twitter.com/Ri7PMRkcyN

— Big Boy® (@ItsYourBigBoy) July 3, 2020